Thailand to let in labourers to ease shortage

Faced with a labour shortage in construction and agriculture, Thailand has agreed to let in about 120,000 migrant workers from Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos in the next phase of easing coronavirus restrictions. A spokesman for the government's COVID-19 center says details such as quarantine measures still have to be worked out. Further loosening of restrictions, which also includes opening the borders to foreigners visiting for medical and business purposes, is expected August 1.

Thailand's government will extend until the end of August a state of emergency imposed in March to help contain the spread of the coronavirus, though critics want it abolished because they charge it is used to suppress political dissent. An anti-government demonstration on Saturday in the capital Bangkok drew over 2,000 people.