Left Menu
Development News Edition

Qatar Airways seeks $5 bln compensation from Arab bloc over airspace ban

Qatar Airways is seeking at least $5 billion in compensation from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain for blocking it from their airspace, the state-owned carrier said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 22-07-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 16:13 IST
Qatar Airways seeks $5 bln compensation from Arab bloc over airspace ban
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@MofaQatar_EN)

Qatar Airways is seeking at least $5 billion in compensation from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Bahrain for blocking it from their airspace, the state-owned carrier said on Wednesday. The airline has been banned from the airspace of the four countries since June 2017 when they cut ties with Qatar over accusations it supports terrorism. Doha denies the charges and says the bloc aims to infringe on its sovereignty.

Qatar Airways said the measures specifically targeted the airline with the aim of closing its operations in the four countries, destroying the value of its investments and causing damage to its global operations. The airline is seeking damages through four investment arbitrations under three treaties, including the Arab Investment Agreement, it said in a statement.

Representatives of the four Arab states could not be immediately reached for comment. (Writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Mark Potter)

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

If 'Paani' gets made, will dedicate it to Sushant Singh Rajput: Shekhar Kapur

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur who was set to cast late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in his sci-fi film Paani, on Wednesday said he will dedicate the film to Rajput if it ever gets made. The film that was to be directed by Kapur had earlie...

After sound check from South Africa, commentary from home likely in IPL

The IPL broadcaster is toying with the idea of introducing virtual commentary in the upcoming franchise-based league after being emboldened by its successful recent experiment in an exhibition match. For a live game at Centurion Park in Sou...

Pak journalist freed; top court expresses alarm over abduction

A top Pakistani court on Wednesday expressed alarm at the abduction of a prominent journalist Matiullah Jan, who was later freed, noting that kidnappers wore police uniforms and wanted to scare other people too. The Islamabad High Court Chi...

PREVIEW-Twitter, reeling from hack, faces Wall Street pique on ad revenue

Twitter Inc, bruised by a hack last week that compromised the accounts of high-profile users, may have to account for a different embarrassment when it reports earnings to investors on Thursday paltry ad revenue.The social media company sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020