Egypt Advances: Ibrahim's Header and Salah's Strike Seal Victory

In a thrilling Africa Cup of Nations round-of-16 match, Egypt triumphed with a 3-1 extra-time victory over Benin, thanks to standout performances by Yasser Ibrahim and Mohamed Salah. This win propels the seven-time champions into the quarter-finals.

The game initially saw Marwan Attia put Egypt ahead in the 69th minute with a remarkable 30-yard strike. However, Benin's Jodel Dossou equalized later, forcing the match into extra time. Ibrahim then marked his first international goal, heading in Attia's cross to restore Egypt's lead.

Mohamed Salah sealed the victory, racing clear to score with the game's final kick. Egypt now looks ahead to the quarter-final in Agadir on Saturday against the winners of the Ivory Coast vs. Burkina Faso clash.