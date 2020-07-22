Left Menu
Migrant kids held in US hotels, then expelled

The Trump administration is detaining immigrant children as young as 1 in hotels, sometimes for weeks, before deporting them to their home countries under policies that have effectively shut down the nation's asylum system during the coronavirus pandemic, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press.

PTI | Houston | Updated: 22-07-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 20:47 IST
Migrant kids held in US hotels, then expelled
The Trump administration is detaining immigrant children as young as 1 in hotels, sometimes for weeks, before deporting them to their home countries under policies that have effectively shut down the nation's asylum system during the coronavirus pandemic, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press. A private contractor for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement is taking children to three Hampton Inn & Suites hotels in Arizona and at the Texas-Mexico border, where they are typically detained for several days, the records show. The hotels have been used nearly 200 times, while more than 10,000 beds for children sit empty at government shelters.

Federal anti-trafficking laws and a two-decade-old court settlement that governs the treatment of migrant children require that most kids be sent to the shelters for eventual placement with family sponsors. But President Donald Trump's administration is now immediately expelling people seeking asylum in the U.S., relying on a public health declaration to set aside those rules. Lawyers and advocates say housing unaccompanied migrant children in hotels exposes them to the risk of trauma as they're detained in places not designed to hold them and cared for by contractors with unclear credentials. They are challenging the use of hotels as detention spaces under the Flores court settlement.

"They've created a shadow system in which there's no accountability for expelling very young children," said Leecia Welch, an attorney at the nonprofit National Center for Youth Law. "There really aren't enough words to describe what a disgraceful example of sacrificing children this is to advance heartless immigration policies." ICE largely declined to answer questions but referred to the contractors as "transportation specialists" who are "non-law enforcement staff members trained to work with minors and to ensure that all aspects of the transport or stay are compliant" with the court settlement. It wouldn't say whether they're licensed child care professionals or have received FBI background checks. In McAllen, Texas, people in scrubs went room to room on the fourth and fifth floors of the Hampton Inn caring for children, according to Roberto Lopez of the nonprofit Texas Civil Rights Project. He walked through the hotel Friday, spotting a small child holding on to a gate in a doorway as an adult on the other side played with him. Lopez said he could hear the cries of at least one child in the hallway.

Parked outside were unmarked white vans with the silhouettes of adults and children visible through the windows, Lopez said. He didn't see logos or insignia for any government agencies on the vans or in the hotel. The records obtained by AP show the Hampton Inn in McAllen was used most often to detain children — 123 times over two months. The other hotels are in Phoenix and El Paso.

