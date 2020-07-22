Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey says any Libya ceasefire deal requires Haftar withdrawal

"For the ceasefire to be sustainable, Jufra and Sirte should be evacuated by Haftar's forces," Kalin told Reuters in an interview at the presidential palace in Ankara. The United States has said Moscow has sent warplanes to Jufra via Syria to support Russian mercenaries who are fighting alongside Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA).

Reuters | Tripoli | Updated: 22-07-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 21:00 IST
Turkey says any Libya ceasefire deal requires Haftar withdrawal
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Turkey and Russia agreed on Wednesday to keep pushing for a ceasefire in Libya, but Ankara said the leader of the eastern forces was not legitimate and his forces must withdraw from key positions for any credible deal to emerge.

The two countries are the main power brokers in Libya's conflict, where they support opposing sides. Russia backs the eastern-based forces of Khalifa Haftar, while Turkey has helped the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) repel Haftar's attempt to storm the capital. "We've just reached an agreement with Russia to work on a credible and sustainable ceasefire in Libya," President Tayyip Erdogan's top security adviser Ibrahim Kalin told Reuters.

Kalin said any deal must be based on a return to what he said were the Libyan frontlines in 2015, requiring Haftar's forces to pull back from the Mediterranean city of Sirte, gateway to Libya's eastern oilfields, and Jufra, an airbase near the centre of the country. "For the ceasefire to be sustainable, Jufra and Sirte should be evacuated by Haftar's forces," Kalin told Reuters in an interview at the presidential palace in Ankara.

The United States has said Moscow has sent warplanes to Jufra via Syria to support Russian mercenaries who are fighting alongside Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA). Moscow and the LNA both deny this. Egypt, which also backs the LNA, has threatened to send troops into neighbouring Libya if the GNA and Turkish forces try to seize Sirte. The Egyptian parliament on Sunday gave a green light for possible military intervention.

Kalin said any Egyptian deployment in Libya would hamper efforts to end the fighting and would be risky for Cairo: "I believe it will be a dangerous military adventure for Egypt." Wednesday's joint agreement by Turkey and Russia on their ceasefire efforts included a call for measures to allow humanitarian access to those in need and efforts to promote political dialogue between the rival Libya sides.

But Kalin said Haftar had violated previous ceasefire agreements and was not a reliable partner, suggesting other figures in the east should play a role. "We don't take (Haftar) as a legitimate actor anyway," he said. "But there is another parliament in Tobruk. There are other players in Benghazi. The negotiations will have to take place between them."

The LNA has itself sent fighters and weapons to bolster its defence of Sirte, already badly battered from earlier phases of warfare and chaos since the 2011 revolution against longtime autocrat Muammar Gaddafi. Russia's Foreign Ministry says it backs a ceasefire and political talks that would culminate in united governing authorities. Russia has received senior delegations from both sides of the Libyan conflict in Moscow and tried and failed to get Haftar to sign up to ceasefire agreement.

TRENDING

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-World Rugby proposes temporary international calendar

World Rugby has recommended a revised international calendar following the disruption due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the sports ruling body said on Wednesday A temporary international window between Oct. 24 and Dec. 5 has been proposed.The S...

Kerala's single day cases cross 1,000 mark for first time;

In the highest single day surge so far, Kerala on Wednesday reported 1,038 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 24 health workers and five councillors, taking the infection tally to 15,032. The death toll climbed to 45 with a 75-year-old man fro...

French resort tells tourists: welcome back, but wear a mask

Pierre Guillou is pleased to be serving holiday-makers again at the beach restaurant he manages in this French seaside resort, but the COVID-19 epidemic is never far from his mind. A restaurant 500 metres from his establishment had to close...

COVID-19: Over 2.49 lakh stranded J-K residents evacuated

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has evacuated over 2.99 lakh union territory residents who were stranded in various parts of the country due to the COVID-19 crisis, officials said on Wednesday.As per the official data, the administrati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020