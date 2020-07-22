Left Menu
Development News Edition

United CEO says mask wearing will help demand, calls planes 'uniquely safe'

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2020 00:01 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 23:43 IST
United CEO says mask wearing will help demand, calls planes 'uniquely safe'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

United Airlines' chief executive said on Wednesday that lessons learned about preventing the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks, will underpin a recovery in travel demand and called airplanes "a uniquely safe environment." Chicago-based United expects revenues, which fell 87% in the second quarter from a year ago, to recover over time to around 50% of 2019 levels and plateau there until a vaccine is widely distributed.

"To get back to that 50% level, I think we're going to have to get people understanding that flying somewhere instead of getting in a car and driving for 13 hours, you're safer actually flying. And I very, very much believe that to be the case," CEO Scott Kirby told investors. Airlines say hospital-grade air filtration systems coupled with face masks and better cleaning make air travel safe, despite the coronavirus pandemic that has crushed demand.

United is expanding its mask policy to all of its airport areas across the world starting on July 24 and will ban passengers from flying if they do not comply. Kirby believes the airline can reduce its daily cash burn, which reached $40 million in the second quarter, to between $15 million and $20 million in the fourth quarter, but halting it all together will depend on demand -- which he said saw its deepest drop in history in the June quarter -- slowing to a 50% decline.

He said optimism about a recovery near the end of the quarter faded as U.S. COVID-19 cases began surging again, forcing some states to scale back reopening plans. United flew only a fraction of its normal capacity in the second quarter and expects to fly about 35% of its normal schedule through September.

It sees passenger revenues down by about 83% in the third quarter, versus a 93.5% decline in the second. Before the COVID resurgence, it expected third-quarter revenues to fall less than 80%. In terms of international passenger revenue, which analyst expect to rebound more slowly and to which United is more exposed than large U.S. peers, the airline believes the worst decline has passed and sees the potential for a quick recovery of its international routes, noting pockets of demand.

United President Brett Hart said there are "productive discussions" on U.S. and European airlines' request for a joint U.S.-EU COVID-19 testing program to again allow people to travel between the United States and Europe.

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

Army man's father killed, pregnant wife thrashed over land dispute in UP's Amethi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload nears 20,000-mark; death toll mounts to 108

Odishas COVID-19 caseload inched towards the 20,000-mark as the state reported its highest single-day spike of 1,078 new cases on Wednesday, a health official said. Five more patients succumbed to COVID-19, pushing the death toll to 108, he...

Man held for attempting to kidnap his brother's daughter in Delhi

Facing a shortage of funds, a man attempted to kidnap his brothers four-year-old daughter in Shakarpur area here to get a huge amount as ransom. However, the girls mother failed his abduction bid and saved her daughter from the clutches of ...

Airstrikes in Afghanistan kill 45 civilians and Taliban members - officials

Airstrikes in eastern Afghanistan killed 45 people, including civilians and Taliban, local officials said on Wednesday.Ali Ahmad Faqir Yar, the governor of Adraskan District in the eastern Afghanistan province of Herat, said at least eight ...

Suresh Kumar Kashyap appointed as Himachal Pradesh BJP chief

The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP on Wednesday appointed Suresh Kumar Kashyap as chief of the partys Himachal Pradesh unit. We are confident that under the leadership of Suresh Kumar Kashyap, BJP Himachal Pradesh will move further towards succ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020