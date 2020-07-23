Left Menu
South Korea reports 59 more COVID-19 cases

South Korea reported 59 more cases of the COVID-19 as of 0

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 23-07-2020 08:04 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 08:04 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Seoul [South Korea], July 23 (Xinhua/ ANI): South Korea reported 59 more cases of the COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Thursday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 13,938. The daily caseload stayed around 60 for two straight days due to the continued small cluster infections and imported cases.

The small cluster infections were still found from a real estate company and a church in Seoul and an army unit in Gyeonggi province. Of the new cases, 20 were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 2,145. It continued to increase in double digits for four straight weeks.

No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 297. The total fatality rate stood at 2.13 percent. A total of 60 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 12,758. The total recovery rate was 91.5 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 1.50 million people, among whom 1,465,498 tested negative for the virus and 21,418 are being checked. (Xinhua/ ANI)

