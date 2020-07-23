Pakistan reports 1,763 new COVID-19 cases

Left Menu
In total, 1,799,290 have been conducted in the country. Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said the number of new cases has decreased in the last few weeks, especially in Punjab province which has seen a drop of about 85 per cent.

Updated: 23-07-2020 12:15 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 12:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan recorded 1,763 news cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country to 169,191. The Ministry of National Health Services said the virus death toll is 5,709, including 32 fatalities in the last 24 hours, and that 213,175 people have recovered from it. Another 1,382 people are in critical condition.

So far, Sindh has reported 115,213 cases, Punjab 91,129 cases, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 32,753 cases, Islamabad, 14,722 cases, Balochistan 11,517 cases, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 1,961 cases, and Gilgit-Baltistan 1,896 cases. In the last 24 hours, 22,408 COVID-19 detection tests have been carried out. In total, 1,799,290 have been conducted in the country.

Special Assistant on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza said the number of new cases has decreased in the last few weeks, especially in Punjab province which has seen a drop of about 85 percent. "Commendable work by Punjab, resulting in a decline in cases. Positive cases on June 13 were 2,705 and on July 22 was 372," he tweeted, adding that the "challenge was not over".

Mirza said the upcoming holiday of Eidul Adha on August 1 needed "redoubled commitment by all of us".

