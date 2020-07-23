Left Menu
2 White House campus cafeterias closed by virus

The White House and the president's re-election campaign have seen numerous positive cases, including one of the president's personal valets, the vice president's press secretary, Secret Service agents and campaign events staff. The president, vice president, senior staff and those in contact with the president are tested regularly..

2 White House campus cafeterias closed by virus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two White House campus cafeterias have been closed after a person involved in food service tested positive for the coronavirus. Pamela Pennington, a spokesperson for the US General Services Administration, says numerous protocols were in place at the locations, including the use of masks and gloves, plastic shielding at check out and no dine-in service.

She says the White House Medical Unit has performed contact tracing and determined the risk of transmission to others is low. The White House and the president's re-election campaign have seen numerous positive cases, including one of the president's personal valets, the vice president's press secretary, Secret Service agents, and campaign events staff.

The president, vice president, senior staff, and those in contact with the president are tested regularly.

