UK to make announcement soon on plans to tackle obesity

Britain will be making an announcement on how it plans to tackle obesity shortly, a junior minister said on Friday, after media reported that the government plans to introduce restrictions on how junk food is sold in Britain.

"The department of health has indeed been consulting on, for instance, how to protect children from adverts and the impact of adverts of unhealthy food. So of course that is one of the policies that would be looked at," Helen Whately told Sky News.

"There will be announcements on this shortly," she said.