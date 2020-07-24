Left Menu
Development News Edition

Christopher Columbus statue taken down at Chicago park

A statue of Christopher Columbus that drew chaotic protests in Chicago's Grant Park was taken down early Friday amid a plan by President Donald Trump to dispatch federal law enforcement agents to the city.

PTI | Chicago | Updated: 24-07-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 14:52 IST
Christopher Columbus statue taken down at Chicago park

A statue of Christopher Columbus that drew chaotic protests in Chicago's Grant Park was taken down early Friday amid a plan by President Donald Trump to dispatch federal law enforcement agents to the city. Crews used a large crane to remove the statue from its pedestal as a small crowd gathered to watch. Several work trucks were seen in the area but it was unclear where the statue could be taken.

The White House plan came after a protest over the statue led to police swinging batons and demonstrators hurling frozen water bottles, fireworks and other projectiles at officers. It also stemmed from a shooting during a funeral that wounded 15 people. A collection of activist groups had filed suit Wednesday, seeking to block federal agents from interfering in or policing protests.

State officials in Oregon had sued for similar requests following the arrival of federal law enforcement due to nearly two months of protests in Portland since the death of George Floyd..

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures back off on U.S.-China frictions; Intel sinks

U.S. stock index futures fell on Friday following heightened tensions between the United States and China, and as Intels shares slumped after reporting a delay in a developing new chip technology.World stocks also took a hit after Beijing o...

INSIGHT-Why COVID-19 is killing U.S. diabetes patients at alarming rates

Devon Brumfield could hear her father gasping for breath on the phone.Darrell Cager Sr., 64, had diabetes. So his youngest daughter urged him to seek care. The next day, he collapsed and died in his New Orleans home. The daughter soon learn...

Trump's ex-lawyer Cohen expected to leave prison for home confinement

U.S. President Donald Trumps former lawyer Michael Cohen will return to his Manhattan apartment on Friday to finish his criminal sentence after a judge found he was imprisoned two weeks ago as retaliation for planning to publish a book abou...

AmEx profit tumbles 85% as pandemic-related defaults loom

Credit card issuer American Express Co reported a 85 slump in quarterly profit on Friday after it set aside nearly 628 million to prepare for a flood of potential defaults caused by coronavirus-led layoffs. The companys net income fell to 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020