PAF chief visits air base in PoK

PAF chief visits air base in PoKPTI | Islamabad | Updated: 25-07-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 21:08 IST
The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) chief on Saturday visited a base in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir where he witnessed various operational activities. Addressing base personnel at the PAF Base Qadri in Skardu in Gilgit-Baltistan, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan said that the PAF alongside its sister services is "ever ready to give a befitting response to any misadventure by the adversary", state-run Radio Pakistan reported.
"Pakistan Air Force is fully cognizant of the geostrategic developments in the region and is ever ready to thwart enemy's aggression," it quoted Khan as saying. He also witnessed various operational activities at the base including rapid deployment of fighter aircraft and combat support elements, it said.
