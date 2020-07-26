Pak reports 1,226 new COVID-19 cases

Left Menu
Out of the total infected cases, 117,598 are in Sindh, 91,901 in Punjab, 33,220 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 14,841 in Islamabad, 11,578 in Balochistan, 2,023 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and 1,952 in Gilgit-Baltistan. As many as 237,434 people have recovered from the disease across the country, the health ministry said.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 26-07-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 20:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's coronavirus cases reached 273,112 on Sunday after 1,226 new infections were detected in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said. Thirty five patients died during the period, taking the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 5,882, the Ministry of National Health Services said.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza has warned that COVID-19 cases could spike again in the provinces, according to Dawn News. Speaking to reporters in Islamabad, Dr Mirza said: "We saw this in Spain, Iran, United States and other European countries that there can be a resurgence in cases." The number of cases are falling since mid-July however the people have to be careful during the festive period of Eidul Azha and Muharram, the report quoted Dr Mirza as saying.

