Left Menu
Development News Edition

Florida overtakes NY State in coronavirus cases, adds 9,300

Florida surpassed New York over the weekend as the state with the second-most coronavirus cases in the US, as more than 9,300 new cases were reported in the Sunshine State on Sunday, accompanied by an additional 78 new deaths.

PTI | Orlando | Updated: 27-07-2020 02:45 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 02:38 IST
Florida overtakes NY State in coronavirus cases, adds 9,300
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Florida surpassed New York over the weekend as the state with the second-most coronavirus cases in the US, as more than 9,300 new cases were reported in the Sunshine State on Sunday, accompanied by an additional 78 new deaths. Florida's 423,855 coronavirus cases as of Sunday were surpassed only by California's 453,659 cases. With 39.5 million residents, California has almost double the population of Florida's 21.4 million inhabitants. California is the nation's most populous state, followed by Texas, Florida, and New York.

New York, once the epicenter of the virus in the US, had 411,736 coronavirus cases. The state has 19.4 million residents. There were 9,344 new cases reported in Florida on Sunday. The number of new cases was lower than other days last week, but caseloads released on Sundays tend to be smaller because of the lack of workers entering data or in labs testing samples.

The statewide median age of coronavirus patients in Florida was 40. Almost 3.4 million Floridians have been tested for the virus. The new cases tested over the weekend had a positive rate of 11%, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The state health department recorded 781 COVID-19 deaths over the past week for an average of 126 deaths per day on Sunday, down slightly from Saturday's weekly average of 127 deaths per day. Florida had 5,972 total deaths as of Sunday, according to the Florida Department of Health. Florida also had 8,951 coronavirus-related hospitalizations as of Sunday.

TRENDING

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from romance to rancor; Norway quarantine is no obstacle for secret agent Ethan Hunt and more

North Korea puts Kaesong city under lockdown over virus concerns

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Lewis delivers as Mariners beat Greinke, Astros

Rookie center fielder Kyle Lewis poked a two-run single to right field with two outs and two strikes in the top of the eighth inning as the Seattle Mariners rallied for a 7-6 victory over the Houston Astros on Sunday at Minute Maid Park. Th...

Soccer-Ronaldo scores, misses penalty as Juve win ninth straight title

Juventus won Serie A for the ninth season in a row when Cristiano Ronaldo set them on the way to a 2-0 win over Sampdoria on Sunday although the Portuguese veteran missed a late penalty.The 35-year-old broke the deadlock in first-half stopp...

Soccer-NWSL's most valuable player Daly says Houston win no 'fluke'

Fresh off a 2-0 upset win over the Chicago Red Stars, NWSL Challenge Cup MVP Rachel Daly made one thing clear She and her Houston Dash teammates were playing for pride. It wasnt luck, it wasnt fluke, said Daly. We showed up and we believed....

Germany rejects Trump's proposal to let Russia back into G7 -foreign minister

Germany has rejected a proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin back into the Group of Seven G7 most advanced economies, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a newspaper interview published on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020