Samoan chief jailed for slavery and trafficking in New Zealand

By Beh Lih Yi July 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A New Zealand court on Monday jailed a Samoan chief for trafficking and enslaving 13 people, including a child, for 25 years after the country's first conviction in such a case. The court heard that Joseph Auga Matamata's victims worked 14-hour days, seven days a week without pay and were often beaten, but were too scared to go to the authorities because of his status of matai or chief in their native Samoa.

The court heard that Joseph Auga Matamata's victims worked 14-hour days, seven days a week without pay and were often beaten, but were too scared to go to the authorities because of his status of matai or chief in their native Samoa. The 65-year-old horticultural contractor was convicted in March of luring 13 victims, the youngest of whom was 12, from the island pacific nation with the promise of better work opportunities.

On Monday the high court sentenced him to 11 years in jail and ordered him to pay NZ$183,000 ($122,000) in reparations to his victims, according to the Immigration New Zealand and New Zealand Police, which jointly investigated the case. Police and immigration said it had been a highly complex investigation, and that Matamata's actions were "abhorrent and went against all basic human decency".

"His breaches of trust, physical abuse, and blatant disregard for the well-being of people he was purporting to help were unconscionable and must be condemned", said Stephen Vaughan, a manager at Immigration New Zealand, in a statement. Matamata's lawyer Roger Philip told the Thomson Reuters Foundation his client, who denied all the charges, was "saddened by the verdict" and was considering his position over the conviction.

Matamata was the first person to be charged with both slavery and trafficking in New Zealand. In sentencing him on Monday, the judge said he created a "climate of fear and intimidation".

"The victims were told they could earn significant income by Samoan standards, which they would be able to send back to their families," judge Helen Cull said, according to Radio New Zealand. "Once in New Zealand, these Samoan nationals were exploited by you for your own and for your family's financial gain."

($1 = 1.5015 New Zealand dollars)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

