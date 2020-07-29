Left Menu
Germany: garden search continues in McCann investigation

The suspect, who is currently in prison in Germany, spent many years in Portugal, including in Praia da Luz around the time of Madeleine's disappearance, and has two previous convictions for "sexual contact with girls," authorities have said. Authorities have not released the suspect's name, but he has been widely identified by German media as Christian B.

PTI | Hannover | Updated: 29-07-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 13:06 IST
German police investigating the disappearance of British girl Madeleine McCann in Portugal in 2007 were searching a garden plot on the outskirts of Hannover in northern Germany for a third day in a row Wednesday. Police were using excavators, sniffer dogs, shovels and rakes to investigate the plot.

Prosecutors did not say what exactly the investigators were looking for. A spokeswoman for the Braunschweig prosecutor's office only said Tuesday that the investigation on the site was connected to their investigation regarding Madeleine. The prosecutor's office could not immediately be reached for new information Wednesday. Madeleine was 3 at the time of her 2007 disappearance from an apartment while her family vacationed in the seaside town of Praia da Luz in Portugal's Algarve region.

German authorities said last month they had identified a 43-year-old German citizen as a suspect in the case and are investigating him on suspicion of murder. The suspect, who is currently in prison in Germany, spent many years in Portugal, including in Praia da Luz around the time of Madeleine's disappearance, and has two previous convictions for “sexual contact with girls,” authorities have said.

Authorities have not released the suspect's name, but he has been widely identified by German media as Christian B. He was last registered living in Germany in the city of Braunschweig, which is about 70 kilometers (40 miles) from Hannover. Between 2013 and 2015, the suspect spent time in both Portugal and Germany. He ran a kiosk in Braunschweig and also lived in Hannover for several years, dpa reported.(AP) RUP RUP

