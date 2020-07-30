Left Menu
Development News Edition

Happy to support Mauritius in its efforts to manage COVID-19: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Mauritius for effective management of COVID-19 pandemic and expressed his happiness as India was able to support the Mauritian government's efforts through timely supplies of medicines and sharing of experiences.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 12:47 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 12:47 IST
Happy to support Mauritius in its efforts to manage COVID-19: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. [File image]. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Mauritius for effective management of COVID-19 pandemic and expressed his happiness as India was able to support the Mauritian government's efforts through timely supplies of medicines and sharing of experiences. "First of all, I congratulate the Government and people of Mauritius for effective management of the COVID-19 global pandemic. I am happy that India was able to support this effort through timely supplies of medicines and sharing of experiences," the Prime Minister said after jointly inaugurating the new Supreme Court building of Mauritius with his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth through video conferencing.

During his address, Prime Minister Modi said India and Mauritius respect independent judiciaries as important pillars of our democratic systems. "Both India and Mauritius respect our independent judiciaries as important pillars of our democratic systems. This impressive new building, with its modern design and construction, is a mark of this respect," the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Modi and his Mauritian counterpart jointly inaugurated the new Supreme Court building in Port Louis through video conferencing. The new Supreme Court building was completed with Indian assistance as part of New Delhi's thrust on cooperation with countries in the Indian Ocean region.

Speaking on the occasion, Jugnauth thanked Prime Minister Modi for demonstrating once again that Mauritius is very close to his heart. "I heartily thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for demonstrating once again that Mauritius is very close to his heart. I seize this opportunity to convey our solidarity to you, government and people of India in these trying times," he said.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the court's building symbolises the strong bilateral partnership between the two countries. The court structure construction is one of the five projects under the USD 353 million Special Economic Package (SEP) extended by India in 2016.

The project has been completed within schedule and below expected cost. The building is spread over an area of more than 4,700 sq m with over 10 floors and has a built-up area of around 25,000 sq m.

The building flaunts a modern design and green features with a focus on thermal and sound insulation and high energy efficiency. The new building will house all divisions and offices of the Supreme Court of Mauritius. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi airport to relocate UV sanitization tunnels to inline baggage handling system

Delhi airport will relocate ultraviolet tunnels installed outside the departure terminal to sanitize passengers luggage amid the COVID-19 pandemic to the inline baggage handling system, its operator DIAL said on Thursday. Once the new syste...

Deepening economic crisis: Chidambaram brings up aviation, telecom

New Delhi India, July 30 ANITargetting the central government over the deepening economic crisis, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday asserted that two major industries -- telecom and aviation -- are on the verge of collapse. C...

Delhi announces major cut in VAT on diesel to fire up economy

The Delhi government reduced the Value-Added Tax on diesel by almost half on Thursday, which will result in a relief of Rs 8.36 a litre to consumers, saying the move will help the citys economy recover from the pressures of the coronavirus ...

India, Mauritius partnership to soar even higher in coming years: PM Modi

Asserting that Mauritius is the heart of Indias development partnership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the ties between New Delhi and Port Louis are destined to soar even higher in the coming years. Speaking at the inau...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020