Surges for US tech giants lead stocks higher on Wall Street
Facebook, Apple and Amazon surged in early trading Friday after reporting blowout results the night before, leading major indexes higher on Wall Street
The S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent in the early going, but the technology-heavy Nasdaq rose far more, 0.8 per cent. Both are headed for solid weekly gains after another bumpy week of trading
Google parent Alphabet lagged behind. Even as tech giants mostly reap huge rewards from the stay-at-home economy during the coronavirus pandemic, there is plenty for investors to worry about, including a logjam in Congress that is holding up additional relief for millions of jobless Americans.