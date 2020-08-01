Following is a summary of current world news briefs. China embassy criticises Germany's suspension of extradition treaty with Hong Kong

China's embassy in Germany condemned Berlin's suspension of its extradition treaty with Hong Kong, a move Germany said was a response to the postponement of an election in the Chinese city. In a statement on its website, dated Friday, China's embassy said the suspension violated international law and the basic norms of international relations, and "grossly interferes with China's internal affairs." Thousands march in Berlin to protest coronavirus curbs

Thousands of demonstrators rallied in Berlin on Saturday to protest against measures imposed in Germany to stem the coronavirus pandemic, saying they violated people's rights and freedoms. The loose gathering, estimated by police at 15,000, included libertarians, constitutional loyalists and sceptics of the science behind policies to fight the pandemic. There was also a small far-right presence with some marchers carrying Germany's imperial flag. Hong Kong delays election citing pandemic, but democracy camp sceptical

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Friday postponed a Sept. 6 election to the Chinese-ruled city's legislature by a year because of a rise in coronavirus cases, dealing a blow to the pro-democracy opposition which had hoped to make huge gains. The United States quickly condemned the move, saying it was the latest example of Beijing undermining democracy in the Chinese-ruled territory. Ukraine's COVID-19 death toll could reach 4,000, health officials say

Health officials in Ukraine, which has seen a spike in coronavirus cases this week, said on Saturday the outbreak could cause the nation's death toll to reach 4,000, more than double the current fatalities, Interfax Ukraine news agency said. Ukraine reported a record high 1,197 new coronavirus cases on July 29 and a record number of hospital admissions, with health authorities blaming the jump on wider use of public transport and attendance at church services. Hamster hero? How a Japanese cartoon became Thai youth protesters' symbol

Thailand's emerging student pro-democracy movement has adopted a Japanese cartoon hamster, Hamtaro, as a creative way to get support from young people around the country. University and high school students have rallied almost daily in the past two weeks to demand the dissolution of parliament, an end to harassment of government critics, and amendments to the military-written constitution that critics say help maintain the influence of the army over the political system. Anti-Kremlin protest in Russia's far east attracts thousands for a fourth weekend

Thousands of people marched in the Russian far eastern city of Khabarovsk on Saturday for a fourth consecutive weekend in protest at President Vladimir Putin's handling of a local political crisis. Residents of Khabarovsk, around 3,800 miles (6,110 km) and seven time zones east of Moscow, are unhappy about the July 9 detention of Sergei Furgal, the wider region's popular governor, who was arrested on murder charges he denies. The revolution will be stencilised: 'Thailand's Banksy' won't back down

The Thai political street artist who goes by the name "Headache Stencil" prefers to keep his true identity anonymous, but he is pretty sure that authorities know where to find him. Shortly after one of his latest public projections on the June 24, he noticed several men loitering outside his apartment. He says security at the building told him the men had identified themselves as plainclothes police. Vietnam reports 40 more COVID-19 cases, total rises to 586

Vietnam's health ministry on Saturday reported 40 new coronavirus cases, taking total infections in the country to 586, with three deaths. Most of the new cases are linked to hospitals in Danang city, where the country last week detected its first locally transmitted infections in more than three months. Russia and Belarus at odds over arrest of suspected mercenaries

A dispute between Moscow and Minsk over the detention of more than 30 men who Belarus accused of being Russian mercenaries deepened on Saturday, as the two sides contradicted each other about the group's plans. The arrests soon before an Aug. 9 presidential election in Belarus could further strain relations between Minsk and its traditional ally Russia, which soured after the neighbours failed to agree on an oil supply contract for this year. 'Losing battle': Philippine doctors, nurses urge new COVID-19 lockdowns as infections surge

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday ordered his coronavirus task force to address the concerns of more than a million doctors and nurses who called for reviving strict lockdowns after a third day of record infections. But the government cast doubt on the request of the frontline healthcare workers to revive strict lockdowns of the populous area in and around the capital Manila.