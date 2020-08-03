Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian officials should be given opportunity to give their stance on Kulbhushan Jadhav: Islamabad HC

Islamabad High Court on Monday said that the Indian officials should be given an opportunity to give their stance on Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is on the death row in Pakistan.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 03-08-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 21:04 IST
Indian officials should be given opportunity to give their stance on Kulbhushan Jadhav: Islamabad HC
Kulbhushan Jadhav. Image Credit: ANI

Islamabad High Court on Monday said that the Indian officials should be given an opportunity to give their stance on Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is on the death row in Pakistan. A two-member special bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, hearing the government's plea seeking the appointment of a lawyer for Jadhav, said that the Indian officials should be given an opportunity to give their stance, The Express Tribune reported.

Hearing of the case has been adjourned till September 3. India had said last month that Pakistan has blocked all avenues for effective remedy available to it in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had said during a weekly briefing that Pakistan's recent move of approaching the Islamabad High Court for the appointment of a lawyer for a review of Jadhav's sentencing by a military court is in violation of ICJ judgment and its own May 20 ordinance. "Pakistan has blocked all avenues for effective remedy available to India. It stands in violation of ICJ judgement and its own Ordinance. India reserves its position including the right to avail of further remedies," Srivastava had said.

The Pakistan government had moved the Islamabad High Court seeking to appoint a counsel for Jadhav in order to "implement the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) decision to meet the requirements of a fair trial". Srivastava noted that India has requested for consular access 12 times but Pakistan has not been able to provide "unimpeded, unhindered, and unconditional access" until now.

He accused Pakistan of obstructing India from filing the review petition in the case and said the consular officers who went to meet Jadhav on July 16 were not allowed to obtain a power of attorney for Jadhav. Srivastava said that India appointed a Pakistani lawyer to obtain relevant document but his request was also declined by the Pakistani authorities.

Pakistan claims that Jadhav was arrested from Balochistan in 2016 on charges of espionage. India has rejected Pakistan's allegations and said he was kidnapped from the Iranian port of Chabahar. In early 2017, a Pakistani military court sentenced him to death. In May 2017, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) stayed his execution and in July last year, it upheld India's claim that Pakistan has committed an egregious violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations on several counts. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Falcons announce signing of CB Dennard

The Atlanta Falcons bolstered the secondary on Monday by signing cornerback Darqueze Dennard to a contract, the team announced. Terms of the contract were not announced by the Falcons, however, ESPN reported that Dennard signed a one-year d...

Curfew in Srinagar ahead of first anniversary of revocation of Article 370

Authorities in Srinagar on Monday clamped curfew in the city in view of specific inputs about violent protests on August 5, the first anniversary of the revocation of Jammu and Kashmirs special status under Article 370. Srinagar District ...

CAIT opposes BCCI move to retain Chinese firm Vivo as IPL title sponsor

Traders body CAIT has opposed the decision of the Board for Cricket Control in India BCCI to retain Chinese company Vivo as the title sponsor for the Indian Premier League IPL to be held in Dubai. In a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, the...

Bandhan Bank promoter reduces stake to 40 pc; sells shares worth over Rs 10,550 cr

Bandhan Banks holding company BFHL on Monday sold 20.95 per cent stake worth over Rs 10,550 crore as part of complying with regulatory requirements. Bandhan Financial Holdings Ltd BFHL has offloaded more than 33.73 crore shares in the secon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020