Democracy activists to mark 'Global Day of Action' against China on Chinese Foundation Day on October 1

Political activists and leaders from China and its occupied territories have raised a voice against the oppression and colonial expansionism of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 04-08-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 21:52 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping. Image Credit: ANI

Political activists and leaders from China and its occupied territories have raised a voice against the oppression and colonial expansionism of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). In a video message, the Uyghurs, Tibetans, Hongkongers, Taiwanese, Southern Mangolian and Chinese democracy activists have decided to mark the Global Day of Action on October 1 against China. October 1 is the founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China.

Jenny Wang, co-founder of Keep Taiwan Free said, "Everyone suffers from the Chinese Communist Party's colonial expansionist and totalitarian regime". She added, "China has bullied its way into power - blackmailing governments, corporations and international institutions and silenced critics with its economic clout".

Dolkun Isa, President of Uyghur World Congress said, "Crackdowns have intensified against voices demanding freedom, democracy and human rights across China and its occupied territories. Over three million innocent Uyghurs and Kazakhs are in China's concentration camps in East Turkistan". Rushan Abas, executive director of Campaign for Uyghur said, "Its time for free nations to act and hold China accountable. World leaders must protect and safeguard democracy and free society from Chinese imperialism.

Fengsuo Zhou, Tiananmen Survivor and founder of Humanitarian China said, "Arrests and disappearances are common practices, while long prison sentences, torture and even death in prison happen time and time again". Alex Chow, a Hong Kong-based activist said, "By implementing the draconian national security law in Hong Kong, China is threatening the basic rights of millions of Hong Kongers.

Gonpo Dhondup, President of Tibetan Youth Congress said, "High-tech surveillance, censorship systems and extreme repression are dangerous obstacles faced by Tibetans in occupied Tibet. But, despite the repression, the peoples' resistance continues to grow against the Chinese Communist Party". Penghsuan of International Tibet Network said, "China's has been dishonest about the coronavirus outbreak which has led to a global pandemic, with thousands of lives lost and economic collapse in many parts of the world. The Chinese government's repressive authoritarian practice of secrecy and censorship are a danger to people everywhere.

Dorjee Tseten, executive director of Students for a Free Tibet said, "Together we have unity. Together we have strength. And together we will win freedom for our people. Now is the time to act!" Teng Biao, a Chinese human rights activist and lawyer said, China's human rights violations and propaganda reach far beyond its borders; from plotting espionage to intellectual property theft to undermining international law, enforcing censorship and more".

Enghebatu, Southern Mongolian Human Rights Information Center said, "After decades of our resistance to China's might, the world has finally woken up and is confronting the truth. Now is the time to stand united against China and say enough is enough".

