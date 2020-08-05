17 killed as boat capsizes in Bangladesh

A passenger boat carrying about 50 people, including madrassa students and teachers, capsized on Wednesday in northern Bangladesh, killing at least 17 people. The incident happened in Netrokona district's Madan Upazila when the students and teachers of the madrassa were on their way to a local tourist spot. "With 48 passengers on board, the trawler sank in Gobindasree haor (marshy wetland). We have recovered 17 bodies and are looking for a missing person. Others managed to swim ashore," Ahmedul Kabir, fire service station chief in the neighbourhood, said.

A vast area in the northeastern region in Bangladesh turns into huge water bodies called "haors" during monsoon. Kabir said that the strong waves caused by a sudden storm turned the boat upside down. He said the dead included 15 males and two minor girl siblings. Boat accidents are common in Bangladesh.

Poor safety standards of vessels and their reckless driving have been repeatedly blamed for frequent ferry accidents in riverine Bangladesh. In most of the cases, the ferries carry passengers beyond their capacity. In June, at least 32 people have died after a ferry capsized in Bangladesh, near the capital Dhaka.