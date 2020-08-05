Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Coach Silverwood frustrated by two-faced England

England were superb in the morning session after being asked to field, beating the bat with regularity as Pakistan limped to lunch on a rather fortunate 53 for two. Yet after the break it was the visitors who seized the initiative as England lost their line and length, allowing the tourists to score at almost four runs an over without the loss of a wicket as they closed a rain-affected day on 139 for two.

Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 05-08-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 23:31 IST
Cricket-Coach Silverwood frustrated by two-faced England
England was superb in the morning session after being asked to field, beating the bat with regularity as Pakistan limped to lunch on a rather fortunate 53 for two.

England coach Chris Silverwood was left frustrated by a Jekyll and Hyde bowling performance from his side on day one of the first test against Pakistan at a gloomy Old Trafford on Wednesday. England was superb in the morning session after being asked to field, beating the bat with regularity as Pakistan limped to lunch on a rather fortunate 53 for two.

Yet after the break, it was the visitors who seized the initiative as England lost their line and length, allowing the tourists to score at almost four runs an over without the loss of a wicket as they closed a rain-affected day on 139 for two. "The morning session we bowled very well and showed what we are capable of," Silverwood told reporters at the close. "The session after lunch we came out and weren't as good as we should have been.

"We just weren't on the money, the standards we set ourselves in the first session weren't there to be brutally honest. "The boys have talked about it, there were too many easy balls to hit. We will address that."

Silverwood's frustration was in part that once England had allowed the momentum to swing Pakistan's way, they could not seize the advantage back. "The challenge I have thrown down is that when that happens again, and it won't go our way all the time, how can we wrestle that control in the game back faster?" he said.

"There is a lot of experience out there and a lot of leaders. It is just recognising situations and getting better at wrestling them back." Babar Azam (69 not out) and Shan Masood (46 not out) will resume the second day on an unbeaten second-wicket partnership of 96.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka govt inaugurates COVID Care Centre at Bengaluru bus station

The Karnataka government on Wednesday inaugurated a COVID Care Centre at Sri Basaveshwara Bus Station in Bengaluru. KSRTC has provided the ground floor and first floor Sri Basweshwara Bus Station premises in Peenya, Bengaluru for the establ...

Assam CM announces Alaboi Battle memorial

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Wednesday that the people of Assam need to unite in the fight against the divisive forces acting tacitly to hamper the growth and development of the state. The people of the state must remember the ...

Romanian schools to reopen Sept. 14 on case-by-case basis

Romanian schools will reopen Sept. 14 on a case-by-case basis, with towns affected by the new coronavirus pandemic likely to hold classes online, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday. Coronavirus infections in Romania have ex...

Babar helps Pakistan to 139-2 in 1st test against Englandmanches

Pakistans Babar Azam reached a half-century on a rain-affected first day of the opening test against England with the tourists reaching 139-2 at stumps on Wednesday. Already an established white-ball star, Babar arrived in England with a fa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020