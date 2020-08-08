Left Menu
Deeply shocked about tragic accident of Air India Express flight: Bangladesh Foreign Minister

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Momen on Saturday expressed condolence to the families of victims of the Air India Express flight that crash-landed at the Kozhikode airport claiming at least 18 lives on Friday.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 08-08-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 15:46 IST
Deeply shocked about tragic accident of Air India Express flight: Bangladesh Foreign Minister
Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Momen. Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Momen on Saturday expressed condolence to the families of victims of the Air India Express flight that crash-landed at the Kozhikode airport claiming at least 18 lives on Friday. "Deeply shocked about the tragic accident of Air India Express flight in Kozhikode, that took precious lives and injured many. I convey our deepest condolence. Our thoughts, prayers are with bereaved families," Momen told India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The death toll in the flight crash landing incident at Kozhikode International Airport in Kerala rose to 18, including two pilots, India's Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday. The minister has visited the Kozhikode airport earlier in the day to take stock of the situation.

Two special relief flights have been arranged from Delhi and one from Mumbai for rendering humanitarian assistance to all the passengers and the family members. Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Flight Safety Departments officials have reached to investigate the incident, the Air India Express stated. (ANI)

