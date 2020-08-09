Situation in Janikhel worse due to fight between 'good' Taliban, 'bad' Taliban: PTM leader

Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader Mohsin Dawar on Sunday said that people of Janikhel in Bannu district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are suffering due to the fight between 'good' and 'bad' Taliban. "The situation in Janikhel is very tense as the good and the bad Taliban continue to fight each other. The local people of the area are stuck in the middle of these clashes between various Taliban groups. All of this is happening in the presence of security forces," Sawar tweeted.

Last week, Pakistan's The Nation newspaper reported that the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested two terrorists of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from Bannu district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Over the years, Pakistan has continued to fight terrorists, which it claims to be the 'bad' Taliban and provides sanctuaries to those conducting terrorist operations in Afghanistan, calling them the 'good' Taliban.

Pakistan's spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), which has been instrumental in the creation of the Islamic State (IS) in Afghanistan is interested in gaining strategic ground in Kabul. It is well known that the Taliban is trained and armed by the ISI to gain influence in Afghanistan. (ANI)