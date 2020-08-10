Pakistan's coronavirus tally jumps to 284,660
Pakistan's coronavirus tally reached 284,660 with the detection of 539 new cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday. Health officials have so far conducted 2,147,584 coronavirus tests, including 20,495 in the last 24 hours.PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 10-08-2020 12:15 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 12:07 IST
Pakistan's coronavirus tally reached 284,660 with the detection of 539 new cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday. Fifteen more fatalities due to the disease were reported overnight, pushing the nationwide death toll 6,097. While 260,764 patients have recovered so far, 776 are in critical condition, the ministry said
With the detection of 539 new cases, Pakistan's coronavirus tally now stands at 284,660, it said
Sindh registered the maximum number of 123,849 cases, followed by Punjab at 94,477, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa at 34,692, Islamabad at 15,261, Balochistan at 11,906, Gilgit-Baltistan at 2,334 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) at 2,141. Health officials have so far conducted 2,147,584 coronavirus tests, including 20,495 in the last 24 hours.
