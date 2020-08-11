UK to lay off 6K contact tracers in local shift

Left Menu
The British government is laying off 6,000 coronavirus contact tracers and deploying the rest to work in local teams, in an acknowledgment that the centralised track-and-trace system is not working well enough.

PTI | London | Updated: 11-08-2020 01:09 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 00:52 IST
The British government is laying off 6,000 coronavirus contact tracers and deploying the rest to work in local teams, in an acknowledgment that the centralised track-and-trace system is not working well enough. The UK has been criticised for failing to keep track of infected people's contacts early in the pandemic, a factor that contributed to the country's high death toll of more than 46,500, the most in Europe.

Since May the country has rapidly set up a test-and-trace system to try to contain the outbreak, recruiting thousands of staff in a matter of weeks. But the system, which relies on telephone call centers, has failed to reach more than a quarter of contacts of people who have tested positive for the virus. Some frustrated local authorities have set up their own contact-tracing networks, which have proved more effective because they know communities better and can go door-to-door if needed.

The national test-and-trace program said Monday it was officially adopting that localized approach. Some 6,000 contact tracers will be laid off this month, and the remaining 12,000 will work with local public health authorities around the country. The government also abandoned plans to create a contact-tracing phone app, but says it will be reintroduced in some form in the near future.

