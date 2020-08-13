Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK slashes official virus death toll by more than 5,000

That is still Europe's highest death toll. The government announced last month that it was reviewing the way death statistics were compiled, after academics pointed out that in England the tally included anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and later died, with no cut-off point between positive test and death.

PTI | London | Updated: 13-08-2020 01:14 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 00:57 IST
UK slashes official virus death toll by more than 5,000
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The British government on Wednesday changed the way it compiles coronavirus deaths, a move that reduced the country's official death toll by more than 5,000. The Department of Health said the new total is 41,329, down from 46,706. That is still Europe's highest death toll.

The government announced last month that it was reviewing the way death statistics were compiled, after academics pointed out that in England the tally included anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and later died, with no cut-off point between positive test and death. That means some people recorded as coronavirus deaths may have died of other causes —- and the proportion would increase over time.

That could explain why England has been showing far higher daily death tolls than Scotland, which only counts deaths that occur within 28 days of a positive test. Public Health England said Wednesday that it will also adopt a 28-day cut-off date, bringing it into line with the rest of the U.K. People who die more than 28 days after testing positive, but fewer than 60 days, will be added to the total only if COVID-19 appears on their death certificate.

Public Health England said it made the change after discovering that "in recent weeks the numbers of deaths in people who have tested positive have become substantially greater than the numbers of deaths subsequently registered as COVID-19 deaths" by the Office for National Statistics, which uses death certificates to keep its tally. The change highlights the difficulty of comparing death tolls among countries, which use different counting methods.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government my reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Back from the dead Stem cells give hope for revival of Malaysias extinct rhinosSome skin, eggs and tissue samples are all that remain of Malaysias last rhino, Iman, who died last Novemb...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Big cats droppings help German circus weather coronavirus crisisOne creatures droppings can be anothers treasure, as Germanys Krone Circus is finding out during the new coronavirus pandemic....

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Is it a bird Is it a plane No, its Canadian Prime Minister Justin TrudeauCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to have his life story turned into a comic book, as TidalWav...

Trump plans campaign swing next week as counter to Democrats' convention

President Donald Trump is planning to visit four election battleground states next week as the Republican competes for attention with Democrats who will formally nominate Joe Biden as their presidential candidate.A source familiar with the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020