Four civilians killed, six injured in blast in Afghanistan's Kandahar

A roadside mine blast in Afghanistan's Kandahar province on Thursday left four civilians dead and six others injured, according to Kandahar Police. The explosion occurred in Panjwai district of the province after a civilian vehicle struck a roadside mine, TOLOnews quoted the police as saying in a statement.

"Three women and a child were killed and four children, a woman and a man were wounded in the blast," the statement said. Officials said the injured have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion so far. On August 9, at least eight civilians lost their lives in a roadside mine blast in Arghistan district of Kandahar province, when a civilian vehicle struck a roadside bomb in the district's Sheen Nari village, according to TOLOnews.