India's Diplomatic Rescue: Ensuring Safe Return of Stranded Citizens

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi assured the public that the government is actively working with Indian missions abroad to ensure the safe return of Indians stranded in the Gulf amid the Iran-Israel conflict. Important talks are ongoing, and the safety of citizens remains the government's top priority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-03-2026 13:39 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 13:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The Indian government is taking action to ensure the safe return of citizens stranded in the Gulf region amid escalating conflicts. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi confirmed on Monday that communication channels are open with Indian missions overseas to coordinate these efforts.

In a statement, Minister Joshi highlighted the government's unwavering commitment to the safety of Indians worldwide. He cited past efforts, such as the successful repatriation of citizens from Ukraine, as proof of this commitment. The current focus is on assisting those affected by the Iran–Israel conflict, particularly Kannadigas facing hardships.

While stressing the need for calm, Joshi assured families of those stranded that the government is leaving no stone unturned in these efforts. Challenges such as risky air travel and disrupted flight operations in Dubai are being carefully navigated with expert guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

