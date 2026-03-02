Middle East Tensions Escalate: Iran Strikes Key Targets

The conflict between the US-Israel alliance and Iran intensified Monday as Iran launched fresh missile and drone strikes on Israeli and Gulf state targets. A significant target was Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura refining facility, one of the world's largest oil export hubs, which witnessed a drone strike according to various media reports including Russia Today and Israel's i24 news.

The Jerusalem Post, quoting a Semafor reporter, confirmed that a small fire ignited at the Ras Tanura facility was swiftly controlled. Meanwhile, Iranian state media Press TV claimed missiles struck Bahrain's Salman Port, used for transporting American military equipment geared towards a looming strike on Iran.

Iran's IRGC, through a statement, highlighted the latest developments under 'Operation True Promise', emphasizing the deployment of Khaibar missiles targeting 'occupied territories'. The Iranian campaign also flaunted its drone fleet's prowess, with visual displays of strikes on US-Israeli interests in the region. Growing concern has been reported among Gulf officials, who are alarmed by the intensity of Iranian retaliation.

This surge in hostility follows a coordinated 'Operation Epic Fury/Roaring Lion' offensive by US and Israeli forces targeting Iran's military infrastructure. As global leaders urge calm to prevent a broader conflict, both sides remain locked in a potentially escalating confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)