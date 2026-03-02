Zaki Vision Docks at Kollam Amidst West Asia Tensions

The offshore support vessel, Zaki Vision, sailing under the Saint Kitts and Nevis flag, docked at Kollam Port on Monday amid escalating tension in West Asia, according to officials.

The vessel sought permission to berth at the port on Sunday, as it embarked on its maiden voyage from Hong Kong to Saudi Arabia, port officials confirmed. Following clearance from Customs and Immigration authorities, permission was granted for its docking.

Officials stated that the vessel has 12 crew members on board, and in case any other vessel requires berthing at the port, Zaki Vision will be shifted to outer anchorage. The duration of its stay remains undisclosed, but all necessary support is being ensured. The port can accommodate vessels up to 150 meters in length.

