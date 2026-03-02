Left Menu

Foiled Fire: Attempted Holika Dahan Ignition Stopped

A 28-year-old man, identified as Pala, was apprehended in Alipur Naugawa village for attempting to set fire to 'Holika' ahead of schedule. Quick action by local authorities prevented disruption, and legal proceedings are underway. The situation remains under control, police confirmed.

Updated: 02-03-2026 13:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old man has been taken into custody in Alipur Naugawa village for allegedly trying to prematurely ignite the traditional 'Holika' bonfire, police sources confirmed on Monday.

The suspect, identified as Pala, son of Mannat Ram, attempted to set the bonfire alight before the scheduled time, officials reported. His actions were thwarted by members of the Holika Dahan committee along with a vigilant beat constable present at the scene.

Circle Officer S N Vaibhav Pandey stated that a case is being registered against the accused as legal processes are initiated. He assured that the law and order situation remains stable at the site, with no reported disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

