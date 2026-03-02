Foiled Fire: Attempted Holika Dahan Ignition Stopped

A 28-year-old man has been taken into custody in Alipur Naugawa village for allegedly trying to prematurely ignite the traditional 'Holika' bonfire, police sources confirmed on Monday.

The suspect, identified as Pala, son of Mannat Ram, attempted to set the bonfire alight before the scheduled time, officials reported. His actions were thwarted by members of the Holika Dahan committee along with a vigilant beat constable present at the scene.

Circle Officer S N Vaibhav Pandey stated that a case is being registered against the accused as legal processes are initiated. He assured that the law and order situation remains stable at the site, with no reported disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)