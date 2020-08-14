Left Menu
Israel-UAE agreement important step for Middle East stability - Pompeo

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 14-08-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 17:41 IST
Israel-UAE agreement important step for Middle East stability - Pompeo

The agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to normalize diplomatic ties has been welcomed by the United States, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.

"It's an important step forward for Middle East stability," Pompeo told a press conference in Vienna. "It's a good moment for the world and its security."

