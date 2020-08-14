Followiing are the top foreign stories at 1745 hours

FGN39 CHINA-INDIA Indian envoy to China briefs senior PLA General on India's stand on eastern Ladakh situation Beijing: Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri on Friday met a senior Chinese Army General here and briefed him on India's stand on the situation at the borders in eastern Ladakh.By K J M Varma FGN20 US-CHINA-RESOLUTION Bipartisan resolution condemning Chinese aggression against India introduced in US Senate Washington:A bipartisan group of two influential US senators has introduced a resolution in the Senate, condemning Chinese military aggression to change the status quo at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India and calling for a diplomatic solution.By Lalit K Jha FGN37 LANKA-FOREIGN-SECRETARY Sri Lanka appoints ex-military man as new Foreign Secretary Colombo: The Sri Lankan government on Friday appointed ex-commander of the Navy Admiral Jayanath Colombage as the new Foreign Secretary, days after the new Cabinet took the oath with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa retaining the key defence ministry

FGN28 US-TRUMP-HARRIS Trump campaign dubs Harris as 'morally and intellectually bankrupt' Washington: Launching a frontal attack on Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris, the Trump campaign has dubbed the Democratic vice-presidential nominee as "morally and intellectually bankrupt". By Lalit K Jha FGN35 CHINA-ISRAEL-UAE China welcomes Israel-UAE accord to establish diplomatic ties Beijing: China on Friday welcomed the historic UAE-Israel deal to establish full diplomatic relations that would see Israel halt the controversial annexation of parts of the West Bank, saying it is “pleased” to see measures aimed at de-escalating tensions in the Middle East. By K J M Varma FGN30 AFGHAN-TALIBAN Kabul begins release of final 400 Taliban, talks to follow Kabul: Afghanistan has released the first 80 of a final 400 Taliban prisoners, paving the way for negotiations between the warring sides in Afghanistan's protracted conflict, the government said Friday. By Kathy Gannon and Tameem Akhgar FGN22 US-TRUMP-BIDEN US will collapse if Biden is elected president, says Trump Washington: President Donald Trump has said that the US would collapse and become the world's laughing stock if the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee Joe Biden wins the November 3 presidential elections.By Lalit K Jha FGN12 US-BIDEN-INDIANS US polls: Indians for Biden National Council launched Washington: Celebrating Kamala Harris' selection as the vice presidential candidate for the Democratic Party, Indian-Americans in the US have launched 'Indians for Biden National Council' to campaign for the Indian-origin candidate in the November 3 presidential elections. By Lalit K Jha RUP