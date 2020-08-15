Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladesh would like to be part of India's plan of becoming Atmanirbhar, says envoy Mohammad Imran

Bangladesh would also like to be a part of India's plan of becoming Atmanirbhar, said Bangladeshi High Commissioner to India Mohammad Imran here on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 21:27 IST
Bangladesh would like to be part of India's plan of becoming Atmanirbhar, says envoy Mohammad Imran
"Be it at the personal level or at the national level, everyone should be atmanirbhar. As India will be 'Atmanirbhar', we also want to be a part of it. I think that if we both work together, we both can complement each other," Imran added. Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh would also like to be a part of India's plan of becoming Atmanirbhar, said Bangladeshi High Commissioner to India Mohammad Imran here on Saturday. "I attended the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, today morning. It was very encouraging listening to Prime Minister Modi. We look forward to having a much better relationship with India. We already have very good relations with India and it can be taken to a higher level," Bangladeshi envoy told ANI.

He further said that India and Bangladesh can complement each other with regard to becoming atmanirbhar (self-reliant). "Be it at the personal level or at the national level, everyone should be atmanirbhar. As India will be 'Atmanirbhar', we also want to be a part of it. I think that if we both work together, we both can complement each other," Imran added.

While August 15 in India is celebrated as Independence Day, in Bangladesh it is regarded as a dark day as it was on this day that the founding father of Bangladesh Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, along with his family were killed in 1975. "With deep sorrow and grief, we remember him (Rahman) and pledge ourselves to carry on his ideas. He led us to independence and we have pledged to make our country a prosperous one," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

UN Human Rights team probes spike in tension in Chile`s restive Araucania

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights confirmed on Saturday that it had sent a fact-finding team to Chiles restive Araucania region where a jailed indigenous Mapuche leader has spent more than 100 days on hunge...

Ten farmers stuck at Telangana rivulet rescued with help of helicopters

Ten farmers, who were stuck at agriculture fields as a rivulet was in spate following heavy rains in Jayashankar-Bhupalpalli district in Telangana on Saturday, were rescued with the help of two helicopters. The farmers at Kundanpalli villag...

Kerala reports 1,608 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Kerala reported 1,608 new cases of Covid-19 and seven deaths on Saturday. With this, the active cases in the state reached 14,891, while the total death toll is 146, according to the state Health Minister. Sharing details, Health Minister K...

Kerala: 100 kg ganja worth Rs 1 cr seized, two held

Keralas Excise Department has arrested two persons and seized 100 kilograms of ganja cannabis worth around Rs 1 crore from a vehicle at Tholpetty check post in Keralas Wayanad on Saturday.A total of 100 kilograms of ganja cannabis has been ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020