Saudi Jazan civil defense says Yemen's Houthis fired projectile at border village -state TV

Saudi Jazan civil defense says Yemen's Houthis fired projectile at border village -state TVReuters | Riyadh | Updated: 17-08-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 22:41 IST
Saudi Arabia's Jazan civil defense said on Monday that a military projectile was fired by Yemen's Houthi group at a border village, causing no casualties or injuries, Saudi state TV said on Twitter.
Cross-border attacks by Iran-aligned Houthi forces have escalated since late May when a truce prompted by the coronavirus pandemic expired. In late June, missiles reached the Saudi capital Riyadh. The coalition has retaliated with airstrikes.
