Canada's finance minister resigns, will be OECD candidate

Canada's finance minister has announced his resignation amid reports of differences with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over government spending to protect the economy during the coronavrius pandemic.

PTI | Toronto | Updated: 18-08-2020 06:33 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 06:33 IST
Canada's finance minister has announced his resignation amid reports of differences with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over government spending to protect the economy during the coronavrius pandemic. Bill Morneau said on Monday he is leaving politics and has put his name forward as a candidate to lead the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Trudeau thanked Morneau for his five years as finance minister and said in a statement that “Canada will vigorously support his bid to lead” the OECD. Morneau and Trudeau have reportedly butted heads amid spending to backstop the pandemic-hammered economy. Morneau said he was not asked to resign but added that he is no longer the appropriate the person for the job.

Recent news that Mark Carney, a former governor of both the Bank of Canada and Bank of England, is advising Trudeau during the pandemic fueled speculation that Morneau might be replaced. Carney and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland are considered favorites to replace Morneau. Carney was the first non-Briton to take the top job at the 325-year-old Bank of England.

Opposition parties have been calling for Morneau's resignation over allegations that he had a conflict of interest in a controversy with WE Charity, a scandal that has also touched Trudeau. Trudeau has said he should have recused himself from a Cabinet decision to award a contract to We Charity to administer money to students having trouble finding work due to the pandemic. The almost billion-dollar program came under scrutiny after it was revealed that We Charity, an organisation Trudeau's family has worked for, was chosen to administer it. Trudeau's wife, brother and mother have been paid a combined USD221,000 for speaking at a number of WE events.

Nelson Wiseman, a political science professor at the University of Toronto said, said Morneau's resignation is not a surprise and noted he too had a conflict of interest with the charity. “By firing Morneau, Trudeau is hoping to take the attention off himself,” Wiseman said. “Once the government announced that Carney was 'advising' Trudeau, that signaled that Morneau would soon be gone.” Wiseman said Morneau is the sacrificial lamb in the We Charity affair.

“I don't think the departure was a product of policy differences, although the prime minister's office would like to make it so appear,” he said. “Morneau's departure is a direct consequence of his association with the WE charity, with him and his family having received free trips to Kenya and Ecuador and his daughter's employment with WE in flagrant violation of the Conflict of Interest law.”.

