11 killed in road accidents in northwest Pakistan

At least 11 people were killed and several others injured in two separate road accidents in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, police said. Six people were killed and 11 others injured when a passenger van skidded off a mountain road in Chagarzai area on Shangla-Buner road in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

In another incident, five people were killed and several others injured when a Peshawar-bound bus fell in deep ditch in Peshawar district, they said. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals.