People News Roundup: Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of 2013 rape in lawsuit; Two charged with 2020 NY murder and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2020 02:33 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 02:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of 2013 rape in lawsuit filed by unnamed woman

Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has been accused of raping a woman twice in a New York City hotel room in 2013, according to a civil lawsuit filed on Tuesday. The woman, identified in the lawsuit only as "Jane Doe," said she met Gooding in a Manhattan bar in August 2013 and was invited to join him for drinks at a nearby hotel.

Two charged with 2002 New York murder 'in cold blood' of rapper Jam Master Jay

Rapper Jam Master Jay, one of the founder members of Run-DMC, was murdered in 2002 "in cold blood" as part of a dispute over a drugs deal, U.S. prosecutors said on Monday. They announced that two men had been charged with his murder, bringing to a close the attempt to solve one of the biggest unsolved killings in the world of rap.

NBCUniversal Vice Chairman Ron Meyer departs company after disclosing affair

NBCUniversal Vice Chairman Ron Meyer left the Comcast Corp-owned company on Tuesday, after disclosing that he had made a settlement with a woman with whom he had a consensual affair years ago. In a statement, Meyer said he had been the target of an extortion effort from people who learned of the settlement, which he said he had made under threat.

Independent counsel faults Chicago prosecutor's dismissal of Jussie Smollett case

A court-appointed independent counsel on Monday found Chicago prosecutors abused their discretion and may have violated legal ethics by dropping charges that former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett falsely reported he was attacked. The allegations are the latest twist in a dizzying swirl of claims and counter-claims in the case that began in January 2019 when Smollett, who is black and openly gay, told police he was accosted on a darkened street in a hate crime by two masked strangers.

Latest News

Colombian ex-President Uribe resigns Senate seat amid witness tampering probe

Former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe, who is under investigation for alleged witness tampering, resigned his Senate seat on Tuesday after being placed under house arrest earlier this month.The Supreme Court placed Uribe, perhaps the Sout...

U.S. Senate committee concludes Russia used Manafort, WikiLeaks to boost Trump in 2016

Russia used Republican political operative Paul Manafort and the WikiLeaks website to try to help now-U.S. President Donald Trump win the 2016 election, a Republican-led Senate committee said in its final review of the matter on Tuesday. Wi...

Australia signs deal with AstraZeneca for possible COVID-19 vaccine

Australia has signed a deal with drugmaker AstraZeneca to secure a potential COVID-19 vaccine, the Prime Minister said on Tuesday, joining a growing list of countries lining up supplies of the drug. AstraZenecas candidate is seen as a front...

US intercepts Venezuela-bound aircraft loaded with firearms

US customs officers intercepted a Venezuela-bound private jet in south Florida loaded with 82 firearms, including a sniper rifle, plus 63,000 rounds of ammunition, US authorities said. Two Venezuelan pilots Luis Alberto Patino and Gregori ...
