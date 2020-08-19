Left Menu
Development News Edition

Photographs of Bill Clinton getting massage from Jeffrey Epstein victim surfaces

Hours before Bill Clinton were to endorse Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday night, a leading British news outlet, the Daily Mail, published never-before-seen photographs of the former US President apparently receiving a massage from alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim, Chauntae Davies.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-08-2020 10:29 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 10:29 IST
Photographs of Bill Clinton getting massage from Jeffrey Epstein victim surfaces
Former US President Bill Clinton (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Hours before Bill Clinton were to endorse Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday night, a leading British news outlet, the Daily Mail, published never-before-seen photographs of the former US President apparently receiving a massage from alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim, Chauntae Davies. In a shocking revelation, a leading British news outlet, the Daily Mail, released never-before-seen photographs on Tuesday of the former US President Bill Clinton apparently receiving a massage from an alleged young Jeffrey Epstein victim.

Davies, 22 at the time, is seen giving massage to Clinton while he sits comfortably on a lounge chair. As per the Daily Mail, Ghislaine Maxwell, the alleged associate of Epstein, had encouraged Davies to massage Clinton as he had complained of having a stiff neck, after falling asleep on Epstein's infamous private jet -- The Lolita Express -- during a humanitarian trip to Africa in September 2002.

In July, Maxwell was arrested and is presently lodged in prison on charges in connection to Epstein's sex trafficking ring. In one of the images, Clinton is seen dressed in a light yellow-coloured shirt and beige trousers while his hands rest on his lap. Davies, in the same picture, is seen kneeling on a chair behind him to massage him.

Responding to the photographs, Davies, who is presently in her early 40s, reportedly told the Daily Mail, "Although the image looks bizarre, President Clinton was a perfect gentleman during the trip and I saw absolutely no foul play involving him." She was further quoted as saying, that the massage happened when they had a stop-over for the jet to refuel in Portugal.

Davies, who had accused Epstein of raping her several times after being recruited by Maxwell, said that she was "shocked" to see Clinton boarding the jet and he was "charming and sweet". "Ghislaine chimed in to be funny and said that I could give him a massage. Everyone had a little chuckle but Ghislaine in her prim British accent insisted and said I was good. The President then asked me 'would you mind giving it a crack'," she was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

An embarrassed Davies then told Clinton, "I have got a bad angle, would you mind getting on your knees?" In an excerpt from her soon-to-be-released memoir, Davies said, "I was groggy and have also always been the queen of putting my foot in my mouth."

"For a moment the room fell silent. I could not believe I'd said that. The words just shot out before I realised what I was saying or who I said it to. Then, although his face had turned the colour of fire, he laughed. The whole room was laughing too. And, being the good sport he was, he sat down so I could get a better angle," she added. Epstein, who hung himself at a Manhattan jail in August last year, was accused of using his private plane to transport minor girls to his luxury homes in New York, Palm Beach, New Mexico, and Paris. American dignitaries and renowned personalities also used to travel on Epstein's jet.

Earlier, Clinton's office had issued a statement pertaining to his travels on the plane and denying the then President had knowledge of Epstein's sex trafficking crimes. "President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago or those with which he has previously been charged in New York," the statement said.

"In 2002 and 2003, President Clinton took a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein's airplane: one to Europe, one to Asia, and two to Africa, which included stops in connection with the Clinton Foundation. Staff, supporters of the Foundation, and his Secret Service detail travelled on every leg of every trip," it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

How COVID-19 smell, taste loss differs from common cold decoded

Although COVID-19 patients may lose their sense of smell, they can breathe freely, do not tend to have a runny or blocked nose, and cannot detect bitter or sweet tastes, a study published on Wednesday has found. The study is the first to co...

People News Roundup: Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of 2013 rape in a lawsuit filed by an unnamed woman; The second man pleads not guilty in 'brazen' killing of Jam Master Jay and more

Following is a summary of current peoples news briefs.Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of 2013 rape in a lawsuit filed by an unnamed womanOscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has been accused of raping a woman twice in a New York City hotel r...

Shimla's horse owners hit hard by lack of tourists amid pandemic

The tourism sector, which is a major source of employment, has been badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving many people like the horse owners or Ghodewalas of Shimla struggling to survive. The lack of tourists due the COVID-19 outb...

With spike of 64,531 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 27,67,274

With a spike of 64,531 cases and 1,092 deaths in the last 24 hours, Indias COVID-19 reached 27,67,274 on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry. The COVID-19 count includes 6,76,514 active cases, 20,37,871 dischargedmigrated pati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020