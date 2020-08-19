Nepal's national poet Ghimire cremated with state honors

Left Menu
Nepal's National Poet Madhav Prasad Ghimire was cremated at Pashupati Aryaghaton on Wednesday morning with State honours.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 19-08-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 19:51 IST
Nepal's National Poet Madhav Prasad Ghimire. Image Credit: ANI

Nepal's National Poet Madhav Prasad Ghimire was cremated at Pashupati Aryaghaton on Wednesday morning with State honours. A squad of Nepal Army offered salutes to Ghimire who also was an honorary colonel of the Nepal Army. Laureate Ghimire breathed his last on Tuesday evening at his residence in Lainchaur.

Former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, incumbent Deputy Prime Minister Ishwor Pokhrel, Chief of Army Staff Purna Chandra Thapa paid tributes to Ghimire earlier on Wednesday morning. Ghimire was one of the most celebrated poets of Nepal who also penned many plays and essays.

He was conferred with the title of "National Poet" or "Rastra Kavi" in the year 2003. Mourning the death of his first wife, Ghimire wrote an epic entitled "Gauri", KinnarKinnari (lyrical anthology), Shakuntala (epic), and Charu Charcha (collection of essays) which are regarded as a masterpiece. His Malati Mangale- a musical drama is much celebrated in Nepal.

"Nepali Hami Rahaula Kaha Nepali Narahe", "Gauchha Geet Nepali Jyotiko Pankha Uchaali" and "Himal Pari Himal Wari" are all-time favorite poems penned by Late Ghimire. Apart from literary writings he also became the editor-in-chief of state-owned the Gorkhapatra Daily in 1946 and was appointed Chancellor of the then Royal Nepal Academy in the late 1980s.

Ghimire was born on September 23, 2019 (BS) at Pushtun Village of Lamjung District. (ANI)

