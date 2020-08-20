Macron to meet with Merkel in France today
French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday at his summer residence, the Fort of Bregancon, located in southern France.ANI | Paris | Updated: 20-08-2020 11:04 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 11:04 IST
Paris [France], Aug 20 (ANI/Sputnik): French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday at his summer residence, the Fort of Bregancon, located in southern France.
According to the Elysee Palace, the talks will begin at 4:15 pm local time, followed by a joint press conference at 6:15 pm.
The French and German leaders are expected to discuss a number of pressing issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the situations in Lebanon and Belarus. (ANI/Sputnik)
