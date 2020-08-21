Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tesla seeks approval for sensor that could detect child left in hot cars

Tesla Inc. asked the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for approval to market a short-range interactive motion-sensing device that could help prevent children from being left behind in hot cars and boost theft-prevention systems. The California automaker wants permission to use unlicensed millimeter-wave sensors that would operate at higher power levels than allowed under existing rules.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-08-2020 01:39 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 01:11 IST
Tesla seeks approval for sensor that could detect child left in hot cars
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Tesla Inc. asked the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for approval to market a short-range interactive motion-sensing device that could help prevent children from being left behind in hot cars and boost theft-prevention systems.

The California automaker wants permission to use unlicensed millimeter-wave sensors that would operate at higher power levels than allowed under existing rules. Tesla's device would utilize four transmit and three receive antennas driven by a radar front-end unit. Tesla says millimeter wave radar technology has advantages over other sensing systems like camera-based or in-seat occupant detection systems.

The radar-based system "provides depth perception and can 'see' through soft materials, such as a blanket covering a child in a child restraint." Tesla added it "can differentiate between a child and an object left on the seat, reducing the likelihood of false alarms" and can detect "micromovements like breathing patterns and heart rates, neither of which can be captured by cameras or in-seat sensors alone."

Radar imaging, Tesla adds, can assess body size to optimize airbag deployment in a crash depending on whether an adult or child is seated, which it says would be more effective than existing weight-based, in-seat sensor systems. It would also more accurately determine when to engage seat belt reminders.

The FCC is seeking public comment on Tesla's request through Sept. 21. Tesla notes the FCC in 2018 granted a similar request for a device of Alphabet Inc's Google that works under identical operating parameters.

Valeo North America submitted a request in March to the FCC for its in-vehicle safety-related monitoring device that would also detect children in cars. The request is pending. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says more than 50 children died when left behind in hot cars in both 2019 and 2018. Of those incidents, 54% occurred because someone forgot a child.

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Israel launches airstrikes after 2 rockets fired from Gaza

Two rockets fired from the Gaza Strip landed near the Israeli security fence late Thursday, and Israel carried out airstrikes on targets linked to the territorys Hamas rulers, the Israeli military said. There were no immediate reports of ca...

New laws herald crackdown on Chile's delinquent 'daddies of the heart'

The release of 10 of Chilean citizens pension funds early to help withstand the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic has sparked an unexpected flurry of legal petitions for child support from the countrys army of indebted baby daddie...

Five-run sixth inning propels Rays in sweep of Yanks

Mike Zunino capped a five-run sixth inning with a three-run homer and the visiting Tampa Bay Rays beat the New York Yankees 10-5 Thursday afternoon for their first three-game sweep at Yankee Stadium in over six years. The Rays improved to 6...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech stocks defy downbeat data as dollar, global equities retreat

The dollar eased and global equity markets fell on Thursday, even as the tech-heavy NASDAQ index touched a record high and looked past the growing signs of prolonged economic weakness. Gold also rose in a sign of safe-haven buying. Economic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020