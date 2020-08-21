Odd News Roundup: New dog walking rule in Germany leaves owners scratching their heads

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

New dog walking rule in Germany leaves owners scratching their heads

A new rule forcing Germans to take their dog for a walk twice a day has unleashed a debate on whether the state can decide what is best for the country's 9.4 million pet canines. Agriculture Minister Julia Kloeckner announced this week she had taken expert advice and was introducing a law to ensure dogs go for a walk or run in the garden at least twice a day for a total of an hour.