Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain: 5 more migrants die on dangerous Canary Islands

Maritime rescuers and police patrols based in Spain picked up a total of 141 migrants in the Mediterranean Sea and Atlantic Ocean within 48 hours, the country's official maritime rescue service said. The rescue operations included a wooden boat located some 110 miles south of the Canaries archipelago with 12 survivors on board and four bodies.

PTI | Arguineguin | Updated: 21-08-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 18:19 IST
Spain: 5 more migrants die on dangerous Canary Islands

Five more migrants have died while trying to reach the southern Canary Islands from west Africa, bringing to 20 the number of who lost their lives this week attempting to navigate perilous migration routes to Europe, Spanish authorities said Friday. Maritime rescuers and police patrols based in Spain picked up a total of 141 migrants in the Mediterranean Sea and Atlantic Ocean within 48 hours, the country's official maritime rescue service said.

The rescue operations included a wooden boat located some 110 miles south of the Canaries archipelago with 12 survivors on board and four bodies. Two of the survivors were evacuated by helicopter and one of them later died at the hospital, according to the Spanish government's delegation in the islands. The bodies of 15 other migrants who were found dead in another boat earlier in the week, some floating in sea water their vessel had taken on, were transported Thursday to Grand Canary Island.

A plane spotted the boat as it searched for a missing boat that had left Mauritania on August 15 with around 40 people. It remains unclear if the boat that was located is the one reported missing. The route from western Africa to the Spanish islands in the Atlantic Ocean is notoriously dangerous, but in recent times it has increasingly attracted migrants wanting to reach European shores as authorities have cracked down on migrant boats setting out on Mediterranean routes.

Without counting the latest new fatalities reported on Thursday and Friday, at least 190 migrants have died since the beginning of the year trying to reach the Canary Islands, according to the UN migration agency's Missing Migrants project..

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Mexican president asks prosecutor to investigate new cash video, but defends brother

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday said the Mexican prosecutors office should investigate videos of his brother receiving cash, but added the money was legitimately raised and used for 2015 regional elections.Lopez Obrador said...

Pakistan violates ceasefire at Mankote sector in J-K's Poonch

Pakistan on Friday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the Line of Control LoC in the Mankote sector of the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The ceasefire violat...

VB violence : NGT directive misinterpreted by some stakeholders - environmentalist

Environmental activist Subhas Dutta, whose petition to the National Green Tribunal led it to frame guidelines for holding the annual Poush Mela in Santiniketan, said on Friday that the directive of the green bench had been misinterpreted in...

Gaza-Israel violence prompts stepped-up mediation efforts

Gaza militants fired rockets towards Israel which responded with air strikes overnight, the Israeli military said, in the most serious escalation of cross-border violence in months, prompting mediators to step up de-escalation efforts.There...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020