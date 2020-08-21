Left Menu
People News Roundup: Pop star Britney Spears wants her dad out of the picture

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-08-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 18:29 IST
People News Roundup: Pop star Britney Spears wants her dad out of the picture
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Pop star Britney Spears wants her dad out of the picture

Britney Spears wants her father to be removed as the person that controls her business and personal affairs in a major change to her 12-year court-appointed conservatorship. Ahead of a court hearing in Los Angeles on Wednesday, the 38-year-old pop star's lawyer filed documents saying the singer is "strongly opposed to having James (Spears) return as conservator of her person." The document gave no reasons for her stance.

