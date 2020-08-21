Left Menu
Five siblings drown in pond in northwest Pakistan

Two children were swimming in the pond when they accidentally went to deep water. On seeing this, the other three siblings jumped into the water to rescue them, but were also drowned in the process, police said. The children were aged between 10 and 12 years, they said, adding that all the bodies have been fished out of the pond.

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 21-08-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 20:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The incident occurred at Kheri Shekhan area of Kohat district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when their mother while going to the pond to wash clothes took her children -- four girls and a boy -- along with her. Two children were swimming in the pond when they accidentally went to deep water. On seeing this, the other three siblings jumped into the water to rescue them, but were also drowned in the process, police said. The children were aged between 10 and 12 years, they said, adding that all the bodies have been fished out of the pond.

