Left Menu
Development News Edition

TikTok to challenge Trump's executive order

TikTok said on Saturday it plans to file a lawsuit against President Donald Trump's executive order that prohibits transactions with the popular short video app and its Chinese parent ByteDance, confirming an earlier Reuters report. Reuters exclusively reported on Friday that TikTok would challenge Trump's executive order as early as Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2020 03:16 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 03:14 IST
TikTok to challenge Trump's executive order
TikTok in a statement said that it had tried to engage with the U.S administration for nearly a year, but faced "a lack of due process" and that the government paid no attention to the facts. Image Credit: ANI

TikTok said on Saturday it plans to file a lawsuit against President Donald Trump's executive order that prohibits transactions with the popular short video app and its Chinese parent ByteDance, confirming an earlier Reuters report. Reuters exclusively reported on Friday that TikTok would challenge Trump's executive order as early as Monday. TikTok in a statement said that it had tried to engage with the U.S administration for nearly a year, but faced "a lack of due process" and that the government paid no attention to the facts.

"To ensure that the rule of law is not discarded and that our company and users are treated fairly, we have no choice but to challenge the executive order through the judicial system," the company spokesperson said. Trump issued an executive order on Aug. 14 that gave ByteDance 90 days to divest the U.S. operations of TikTok. ByteDance has been making progress in talks with potential acquirers, including Microsoft Corp and Oracle. Some of ByteDance's U.S. investors could also join the winning bid.

While TikTok is best known for its anodyne videos of people dancing and going viral among teenagers, U.S. officials have expressed concerns that information on users could be passed on to China's government.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Bears to sign K Santos

The Chicago Bears are expected to sign kicker Cairo Santos to compete for the starting job, ESPN reported Saturday. Per the report, the team will ink Santos after he clears the testing protocol for COVID-19 on Sunday.Santos, 28, would compe...

U.S. House votes to block Postal reforms seen as threat to mail-in ballots

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives voted on Saturday to provide the cash-strapped Postal Service with 25 billion and block policy changes that have stirred concerns about mail-in balloting ahead of the Nov. 3 election. The 257...

Dueling demonstrations turn violent in downtown Portland

Dueling demonstrations in Portland Saturday afternoon by right-wing and left-wing protesters turned violent, with demonstrators hurling rocks and other items at each other and getting into fights. Streets were blocked amid the mayhem betwee...

Heat top Pacers, take 3-0 series lead

Bam Adebayo had a hoop, two offensive rebounds and three free throws down the stretch Saturday night as the Miami Heat staved off an Indiana Pacers rally to take a commanding 3-0 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020