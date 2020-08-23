China successfully launches new optical remote-sensing satellite
The satellite, Gaofen-9 05, was sent into orbit by a Long March-2D carrier rocket. A multifunctional test satellite and another satellite named Tiantuo-5 were also launched via the rocket. Sunday's launch was the 343rd mission of the Long March rocket series, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.PTI | Beijing | Updated: 23-08-2020 10:21 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 10:12 IST
China successfully launched a new optical remote-sensing satellite from its Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China on Sunday. The satellite, Gaofen-9 05, was sent into orbit by a Long March-2D carrier rocket.
A multifunctional test satellite and another satellite named Tiantuo-5 were also launched via the rocket. Sunday's launch was the 343rd mission of the Long March rocket series, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre
- Gaofen
- Xinhua
ALSO READ
U.S. counterspy chief warns Russia, China, Iran trying to meddle in 2020 election
City in China's Inner Mongolia issues warning after bubonic plague patient dies
Head of China's HK liaison office says U.S. sanctions indicate he is doing what he should
India confident in standing solo against China in any future border dispute: EFSAS
Sports News Roundup: Formula One's betting push is driven by data; China's Li surprised by resurgence at PGA Championship and more